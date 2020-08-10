DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Davie father is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

It happened Monday morning at a home on SW 18th Court.

“When police arrived on scene they spoke with a female who had heard gunshots inside the residence while she was preparing breakfast in the kitchen. It turns out that we have an 11-year-old child who is deceased and a man in his 40s, who is also the child’s father, is also deceased,” said Davie police Lt. Mark Leoni.

Police said the mother told them her daughter had a debilitating terminal illness which is a “possibility as to why this tragic incident occurred.”

“The information that we have is that she did suffer from a terrible life-threatening illness,” said Leoni.

The child died in her home. The father was taken to a hospital where he died.

The only people in the residence at the time of the shooting were the parents and daughter, according to investigators.

Police have not released the names of the family members who died.