FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Winnner, winner, this will buy a lot of chicken dinners.
Part-time Boca Raton resident Carol Page hit a jackpot of more than $2.1 million last Saturday at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.
Page was playing a slot machine with a progressive jackpot when a $3 bet resulted in winnings of $2,136,420.10.
The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek jackpot comes on the heels of a more than $3.8 million progressive jackpot won at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood three weeks ago. That jackpot marked the highest payout in history for all six Seminole Gaming properties.
Page’s jackpot is the second largest at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. A $3,349,616.56 jackpot was claimed in June of 2018.
