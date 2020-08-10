Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The Disney World Resort is planning to reduce operating hours at its parks next month due to lower than expected attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the weekend, Disney posted the new hours on its website.
Beginning September 8th, the Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily. Epcot will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. while the Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
Disney World official reopened on July 11th after shutting down in March.
