MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting following an altercation between two men at a Shell gas station in Southwest Miami.

Police said it happened Saturday morning at the gas station located in the 12100 block of Southwest 152 Street.

Authorities said an altercation between two males escalated to one of them pulling a gun and shooting the other one, police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Detectives closed off the gas station with yellow tape and images from the scene showed evidence markers on the ground.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing police helicopters flying above the area on social media outlets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).