SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida family who lost their home in a fire recently now has a new place to call home for the next several months.

Local non-profit “Helping Others and Giving Hope” teamed up with AHS Residential to surprise the Apathy family with a 2-bedroom apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“Little by little we’re getting back to normal, and this will be another step,” said Ryan Apathy on Friday.

Ayleen and Ryan Apathy and their two boys lost everything they own in a fire on July 30, including their beloved dog.

Both Ryan and Ayleen are nurses at Mercy Hospital who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing their story, 16-year-old Steven Ferreiro decided he wanted to help.

“I got inspired by their story, of them being frontline workers, and I couldn’t imagine what they’ve been dealing with working through this whole pandemic,” said Ferreiro who started “Helping Others and Giving Hope.”

The family can stay in the apartment rent-free for three months.

Ferreiro said his group has also secured an extra three months of donations if the family needs to stay any longer.

“This is such a huge weight off our shoulders and we can just relax and try to get back to normal for these guys,” said Ayleen Apathy.