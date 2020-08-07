MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two brothers have gone above and beyond in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in South Florida.

Luke Elegant, 20, and his 17-year-old brother Hudson decided to play their parts in bettering the Miami community by donating 10,000 surgical face masks to the Miami Rescue Mission to help those who are the most vulnerable.

The Mission helps Miami’s homeless community on a daily basis and the Elegant brothers have been volunteering and fundraising for them for more than a decade. In those twelve years, they have raised over $51,000, trained and supervised hundreds of volunteers, and tutored homeless individuals studying to take high school equivalency exams.

Amazingly, the Mission has remained open during the entire COVID-19 pandemic by following social distancing protocols in its cafeteria, education center and residential areas.

Staff and residents are required to wear masks and the organization was thrilled and grateful to receive the donation.

“Through it all we continued to lean on God’s strength. We had prayer warriors praying for the Mission, and the Mission was sending out prayer messages to our supporters. We feel we have gone through the worst but must continue to be vigilant and use common sense and caution,” said Marilyn Brummit, the development director of the Miami Rescue Mission.

If you’d like to learn more about the Miami Rescue Mission or make a donation, including cleaning supplies, PPE, and hygiene items, call (305) 571-2273 or click this link.