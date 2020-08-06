MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a gunman who opened fire on several Miami-Dade police vehicles Wednesday night.

“The Miami-Dade police department’s South District Gang Unit and Homicide Task Force were conducting an investigation at corner of Evergreen and Homestead Avenues when they were approached by a black male that immediately started firing upon their vehicles. A gunfire exchange ensued between the officers and the male. He immediately ran from the scene and a perimeter was established,” said Detective Artemis Colome.

No officers were injured but three vehicles were struck by gunfire.

“The officers were inside their vehicles, they do have vests on with police insignia. But they were inside undercover vehicles. This male just came out of nowhere and started firing at them. We don’t know at the time if he knew they were police officers or not. Again, a very dangerous individual. Any person who would go and shoot at three vehicles is capable of doing anything.” said Colome.

“It was a very close call for our officers. Thankfully none of them were injured but times like this are when we need the community’s assistance,” he added.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).