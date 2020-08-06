MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet start across South Florida with slightly cooler temperatures.
Miami-Dade and Broward saw temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s, it was warmer across the Keys with mid to upper 80s.
Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity.
Although we are dry now, storms will develop later. It will likely be a repeat of Wednesday with the potential for some heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening. Localized flooding will be possible since the ground is already saturated from all the rain we had yesterday.
Friday will be similar with the potential for passing storms.
This weekend a stronger east breeze will set up and that will lead to lower rain chances as storms that develop will likely be steered inland and to the west coast. Highs will be seasonable in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
