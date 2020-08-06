FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A homeless man staying at a Dania Beach hotel has been charged in a weekend murder there.

On Sunday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on State Road 84 after receiving a call about a man found lying on the bathroom floor in room 3104.

When they arrived they found the man who had multiple lacerations on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, investigators found their prime suspect, 59-year-old Alphonso Washington, hiding in his room at the hotel.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and probation violation.

Washington was staying at the hotel after Fort Lauderdale gave out free vouchers in early May to get the homeless off the street to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The city’s program ran of money in mid-July and Washington was one of more than 30 homeless people who got to stay in the motel after the activist group New Florida Majority raised funds to keep some of the homeless in the hotel. That group, however, is running out of money.

A manager at the motel said time is now running out for them.

“The money is over, the funding is over. The city did a great job, provided social services, medical, and all that. These people were tested prior to coming here, they been tested continuously every four weeks” said Izzy. F. “A couple of organizations came in and donated money, they are here at a distress rate, and they were able to stay in the motel.”

Because of the outside donations, 10 homeless people will be able to continue staying at the motel. Funding is being sought for 20 others.

New Florida Majority is trying to raise additional funds to continue the stay.

Chaz Adams spokesman for the City of Fort Lauderdale said in a statement Thursday, “Every single person at the hotel was given the opportunity to move to safe and secure accommodations and 27 people were placed.

Washington appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bond.