TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Pointing to fallout from the coronavirus, a panel of state economists said in a new report that fees collected for such things as driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations have taken a large hit.

The state ended the 2019-2020 fiscal year with $127.1 million less in what are known as highway safety fees than had been earlier projected and is estimated to receive about $153.1 million less than expected during the fiscal year that started July 1, according to the report posted by the Revenue Estimating Conference.

“The revised estimates were primarily colored by persistent effects associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the report said. “Actual revenue collections for the 2019-20 fiscal year came in well short of anticipated levels due to a series of agency actions to suspend, waive and extend certain registration and enforcement activities through most of the last quarter of FY 2019-20, as well as temporary office closures.”

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)