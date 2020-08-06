MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dog owners who enjoy taking their four-legged friends to dog parks in Miami-Dade County can now let their dogs off their leashes.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has amended a county-wide Emergency Order, which allows for dogs to be off leash at dog parks.

The updated amendment went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on August 6, 2020.

When the Mayor first reopened county parks under the New Normal Guidelines, dogs were required to remain on leashes at dog parks.

Parks are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for limited activity use by individuals and families, as permitted by and following current CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines.

Click here for New Normal Park Rules

Anyone in Miami-Dade County who is not following New Normal rules faces a civil offense, punishable with a $100 fine.