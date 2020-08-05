Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A terrifying night for several Miami-Dade police officers.
Police Director Freddy Ramirez said someone, or several people, fired shots at them while they were working a detail for the Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force.
In a photo shared by Ramirez, four bullet holes could be seen in the side of an officer’s truck.
Thankfully, all the officers are OK.
This happened in the 10000 block of SW 173 Ter. in South Miami-Dade.
Police are now searching for whoever fired those shots.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
