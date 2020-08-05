Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for the Florida Education Association have filed a motion seeking a temporary injunction to keep the state from forcing brick and mortar schools to open this month.
The motion notes that as of August 3, 2020, more than 38,000 Floridians under the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19.
There was a 23% increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations from July 16th to July 24th, according to numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health.
A scheduling conference on the injunction and other issues, including a state motion to dismiss is set for a hearing Thursday in Miami Dade County.
Click here to read the injunction in its entirety.
