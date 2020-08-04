Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed in an overnight crash in Miami Gardens.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on US 441 in the area of NW 204 Terrace.
The Florida Highway Patrol was traveling south on US 441 when a gray Nissan Altima, which was traveling north, attempted to make a turn onto NU 204 Terrace. The Nissan drove directly into the path of the Mercedes and the vehicles collided.
The driver of the Mercedes was transported to Aventura Hospital with minor injuries. The driver and two passengers in the Altima died on the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.