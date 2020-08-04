FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Florida voters have a lot of different options to cast their ballots in the state’s upcoming Primary Election including in the middle of the night if they so choose.

The Broward Supervisor of Elections Office has set up two secure drop boxes which are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballots anytime of the day or night.

More people have been requesting to vote remotely during the pandemic, and this is a way to accommodate those requests.

The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot is August 8.

The locations of the two secure 24-hour drop boxes are:

Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall (Rear Entrance) 1501 N.W. 40th Ave. Lauderhill

Broward County Administration Building 115 South Andrews Ave. (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale

“I believe we’re going to see a higher voter turnout than last election because more people are voting by mail. So it’s transformed the way people are going to vote,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness on Tuesday.

Drop boxes are also available at all 22 early voting locations, but you can only cast your ballot at those locations during voting hours, which are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you send your ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, try to provide as much time as possible for the USPS to deliver the ballot because they must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 18.

Early voting in Broward begins on August 8 and runs through the 16, but it’s already underway in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.