COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A 19-day-old baby from Coconut Creek is safe and back home after police say his father kidnapped him on Monday night sparking a statewide Amber Alert.

Jonathan Garcia, 17, faces charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic battery, and simple battery, according to a spokesperson for the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Garcia is accused of taking his son, Joshua Quinteron, from the parking lot of an apartment complex on Fisherman’s Drive. Police found the baby and teenager hours later in Apopka outside Orlando.

Investigators reported that Garcia took an Uber to Oakland Park on Monday night where he was seen getting out at the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and NE 38th Street. Police have not confirmed how he and the boy traveled to Apopka.

Through tears on Tuesday morning, the newborn’s mother, Laura Pachon, said she’s terrified of what Garcia will do if he gets out of jail. She said she and Garcia were together for about three years, but have had problems. Pachon claimed he would hit her and leave her with black eyes.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, but Pachon told CBS4 he is okay with only some minor scratches.

Coconut Creek Police said at last check, Garcia is in an Orange County Juvenile Detention Facility.