BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Some bizarre behavior was captured on video Saturday when a man was spotted on the hood of a moving semi-truck on the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a man driving a Toyota SUV with another man traveling southbound near Boynton Beach.

That SUV passenger told police that the driver, who was not identified, began acting strange, stopped the SUV on the southbound exit ramp to Boynton Beach, got out and started walking on the highway.

As he walked, he jumped over a concrete median wall into oncoming northbound traffic.

When vehicles in the northbound lanes started to slow down, he jumped on top of the hood of a semi tractor-trailer that continued driving north with the man on top.

The truck drove nine miles with the man on top of the hood, according to FHP.

In video seen on social media, the truck’s windshield is smashed and the man is yelling and hitting the windshield.

(*The video contains foul language some people might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.)

The truck driver is seen swerving the truck in the road and stomping on his brake, in what appears to be an attempt to shake the guy off his front hood, but the man hangs on.

The truck was eventually stopped by a trooper who detained the man on the hood.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue transported the man to Wellington Regional Hospital for further evaluation.