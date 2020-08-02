Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaias might not have had as strong of an impact as expected, but it still left plenty without power.
Florida Power and Light said 470 customers in Broward County have reported outages.
Over in Miami-Dade, 360 customers are without power, which is down from at least 1,100 Saturday night.
And 180 customers are without power in Palm Beach County.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 utility crews from 20 states are stationed in Daytona Beach ready to assist customers affected by Isaias.
So far Sunday morning, few outages have been reported by FPL anywhere around the state.
