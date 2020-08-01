Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus pandemic is adding to the level of concern as South Florida monitors Tropical Storm Isaias.
Protecting first responders is vitally important while working which is why UV light fans were installed at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center.
Fans equipped with ultraviolet lights are designed to help kill airborne virus particles.
Other safety measures installed at the County EOC include acrylic shields, mandatory masks and social distancing protocols.
