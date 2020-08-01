LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA (CBSMiami) – A storm threat in the midst of a pandemic, it’s a double whammy South Florida has never faced before.

Thankfully, we are not talking about evacuations but Hurricane Isaias is a reminder that we have a long way to go in the 2020 hurricane season.

At the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier Saturday morning, beachgoers were taking in the calm before the storm.

Debbie Filippi from Davie said she’s been keeping up on Isaias progress.

“I have a few cases of water, lots of batteries, in case the power goes out some lanterns, I have plenty of food and I keep a lot of ice in the freezer and that kind of stuff,” she said.

On Friday in Hallandale Beach, which has been prone to flooding, people lined up to get sandbags.

“If you are in a low lying area, stay home during the storm,” Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper advised.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared.

“We have shelters that are on the ready. Thirty-four shelters, if we need to open them, we will.”

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport remains open, but that could change depending on weather conditions. Port Miami and Port Everglades are now closed, as are COVID-19 test sites. Those testing locations will open on Tuesday.

Many of Broward’s beaches have come back since Hurricane Irma three years ago. Those who live along the coast are worried that this storm will cause severe beach erosion after millions have been spent on replacement sand.