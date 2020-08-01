MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a shooting at a condo on Brickell Key Island that left a man in critical condition.
The shooting happened July 30th, just before 2 p.m. at the Isola Condominium, located at 770 Claughton Island Drive.
According to police, Franco Rainuzzo, 27, drove to the condo and took an elevator up to the 15th floor. He then went to one of the units and knocked on the door.
When the man who lives there answered the door, Rainuzzo reportedly pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. He then left the condo and sped off in a newer model blue SUV, according to police.
Police say the SUV was rental. One of the women who rented it told police that she had spoken with Rainuzzo before because he lived in her condo building but she didn’t know that he had taken the vehicle, according to Rainuzzo’s arrest report.
Rainuzzo has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of use of a firearm while committing a felony, and grand theft.
