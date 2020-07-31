MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is preparing for any impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

Friday morning, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county is in “a sliver of the cone.”

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the track and we will continue to issue updates. So to reiterate, we have 20 evacuation centers on standby. They’re not open. Should we need to open them and we will have them set up with COVID-19 safety measures. It’s really too early to tell yet, so we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

In preparation for any potential power outages. Gimenez said they have been calling more than 2,000 people who have registered for transfer to a safe place.

“These folks will use vital medical devices like respirators at home. That means that they’re power dependent. About 500 people have already indicated that they will need assistance,” said Gimenez.

People who need this service can call 311 to register.

Because of the storm, the county has temporarily shut down all COVID-19 testing sites. These sites will reopen once the storm passes. For details go to Miamidade.gov/COVID-testing.

Miami Dade will also be closing all parks, marinas, and golf courses on Friday by 8 p.m. At this time all other Miami Dade County services continue normal operations.

Gimenez said that even though this may not be a major storm, people still need to be prepared.

“So now it’s a time that you should all be prepared. Even though it’s not a huge storm it can cause damage. Make sure your hurricane shutters and battery-powered radios are in good working order. Everyone should have sufficient food and water for each person in your home to last at least three days and up to a week. You can just fill up your containers with water using the tap,” he said.

He added that it was a good time to secure yards, patios, and clear any construction debris so it’s not hazardous during the storm.

“Take tree trimmings to a local trash and recycling center,” he said.

Restaurants urged to secure their outdoor dining areas, including taking down any temporary tents or canopies.

The mayor said there will be no changes to the county’s public transportation schedules at this time. He added that if they received significant tropical-storm-force winds, that could change.

Miami International Aiport remains open and operational for all passenger and cargo operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration only closes its control tower at MIA if sustained winds (not gusts) reach 55 miles per hour, at which point planes cannot take off or land. Many airlines decide to not fly well before that point and sometimes on a case-by-case basis, so passengers should stay in close contact with their airline about their flight status.

Departing passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in and screening at the security checkpoint.