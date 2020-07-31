FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With Hurricane Isaias on their ‘radar’, Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared.

“We have shelters that are on the ready,” Mayor Holness said. “Thirty-four shelters, if we need to open them, we will.”

At a Friday afternoon news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Plantation, the Mayor said Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport remains open, but that could change depending on weather conditions. Port Everglades is now closed, as are COVID-19 test sites. Those testing locations will open on Tuesday.

Some Broward residents began preparing Friday for whatever the storm will bring.

Some residents in Hallandale Beach loaded up on free sandbags, compliments of the city. They’re getting ready for expected rain.

Denise Ferrell waited in line at the Big Easy Casino where they’re being distributed. Lots of people showed up, wanting to make sure they’re prepared.

“I’m hoping they’re not necessary. I’ve never needed them before but might as well be safe,” said Ferrell.

“A pound of prevention is worth a pound of cure, you gotta be prepared,” said Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper.

Cooper said the sandbags are especially important for those who live in low lying areas that usually flood in Hallandale Beach. She’s hoping everyone gets ready.

“Have your water ready, have some canned food around, make sure you have some batteries and lighting. Once these storms hit, we lockdown and we can’t come out,” she said.

People lined up for gas at the Costco in Davie Costco to make sure they didn’t have to scramble at the last minute.

“I just found out about it this morning when I turned on the television. I haven’t been paying attention, I’m ashamed to say,” Michael LaPietra said.

Others have been making preps for a couple of days now.

“I was hoping this year would be a little slow on that. We did prepare a little bit by getting flashlights and a few other things like tarps we may need, hopefully, we will not need them,” said Carlos DeJesus.

In Dania Beach crews are busy getting rid of debris around storm drains, making sure that if there’s a lot of rain the water has somewhere to go.

“We’re doing a lot of cleaning today of the southeast area to try to get those drains clear because over the course of months and weeks the drains can silt up, clog up with various debris, vegetation, soda cans, all sorts of silt and debris,” said Fernando Rodriguez with Dania Beach Public Services.

Those clean drains are a critical part of the system to reduce flooding. That water eventually flows into South Florida’s expansive canal system and those canals have already been lowered to make room.

“By having room in the canals, meaning you’ve lowered the water levels, when the rains start and hit our yards, our parking lots, all that rain makes its way into storm drains and the locals will flow into theirs, then the South Florida Water Management District canals and then it’s pushed out into the ocean,” said Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District.