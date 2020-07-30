Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are neck and neck in Florida, according to a new poll.
The data, released by Mason-Dixon, shows 50 percent of likely voters say they would support Biden while 46 percent backed Trump. The four percent difference is within the poll’s margin of error.
Mason-Dixon said Biden had a healthy advantage in what they call “Southeast Florida” where about two-thirds of likely voters support him. However, the President is ahead in northern, central, and southwest Florida.
The poll also shows that Biden leads among voters under 50 in the state while those over 50 support Trump.
