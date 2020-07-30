WALTON COUNTY (CBSMiami/CNN/WALA) — A Florida man walked into a car dealership in Okaloosa County in the panhandle and left in a Porsche after paying with a check printed from his home computer, officials reported Thursday.

Officials say 42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote after it was reported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office that he attempted to purchase Rolex watches with a bad check.

During the investigation, it was determined Kelley had purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a Porsche dealership in Destin by using a fraudulent check written for $139,203.05 on July 27th. The Porsche was reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the next day, Kelley presented a check in the amount of $61,521 dollars to the jeweler in Miramar Beach attempting to purchase three Rolex watches. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would cash. Thursday, they reported to WCSO the check was a fake.

When arrested Wednesday afternoon, Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and did not get the cashier’s check from his bank.

Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.

