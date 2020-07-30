Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions.
The governor has issued an executive order which extends the ban for evictions and foreclosures for non-payment, related to the coronavirus pandemic, until September 1st.
The current moratorium was set to expire on August 1st.
There were fears that the end of federal unemployment assistance combined with the expiration of the ban would force many Florida residents from their homes as soon as this weekend.
