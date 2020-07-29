TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – All state-run drive-thru and walk up COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida and the rest of the state will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday in anticipation of impacts from a tropical disturbance Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep those who operate and attend the sites safe.

All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if they are not secured.

The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen, with all sites anticipated to be reopened at the latest by 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local County Health Departments.

As the storm passes through the state, sites will reopen on a rolling basis.

Prior to testing sites closing, symptomatic people are being encouraged to receive a self-swab test at a state-supported drive-thru testing site. A list of those sites can be found here.

Symptomatic individuals will be prioritized and receive results within 72 hours. While sites are closed, individuals are encouraged to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent Public Health Advisory issued by the Florida Department of Health. .