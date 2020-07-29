MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s hospitals are doing OK with physical space, but our health care professionals are exhausted. It’s why they have a new message for everyone.

Ten hospitals from Miami-Dade and Broward have gotten together to urge the public to “do their part” when it comes to slowing down the coronavirus.

Residents may begin to see PSAs from the Caring for South Florida campaign.

The announcements stress washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

And should you need to see a doctor, it has info on that too.

Dr. Tanira Ferreira from UHealth said they knew with the reopening of the cities there would be more cases. But she believes not enough people are taking the risks seriously.

“Our hospitals have seen a tremendous amount of new cases over the past few weeks, a tremendous increase in ICU cases, and it’s a problem,” she said.

In Miami-Dade, the latest numbers show 30% of hospital capacity still available, just under 2,100 COVID-positive patients and 30 newly reported deaths.

In Broward, 16% available capacity, nearly 1,300 patients and 31 new deaths.

The latest data shows Florida breaking previous records with 216 new deaths in a single day.

“You see, there’s a significant burden in all of us. Not only physicians, but nurses, respiratory therapists, everybody involved in patient care. We have not stopped,” Dr. Ferreira said.

Dr. Ferreira said at UHealth they’re basically running two hospitals in one – splitting up COVID patients from non-COVID patients.

“It’s very intense, but it’s a well-coordinated organized process in terms of safety,” she said. “The way you put your PPE on, the way you take off your PPE, the way we interact with patients with the other staff members. We obviously try to minimize exposure of health care professionals.”

Nearly 1,000 temporary nurses have been sent out across the state.

Memorial Hospital in Broward, one of the 10 hospitals involved in the campaign, authorized around 200 outside nurse to come in just a few weeks ago.

In a report from the Sun Sentinel, more than 50 hospitals across the state have asked for more help.

Dr. Ferreira said she doesn’t believe we need to re-close, but it’s an option that shouldn’t be taken off the table.