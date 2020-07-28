MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Detectives are now investigating and searching for Leila Cavett, who could be the mother of a toddler that was found wandering all alone, wearing only a T-shirt and diaper, outside of a Miramar apartment complex on Sunday.

The Miramar Police Department believe she is in danger and they are concerned for her safety.

The little boy, who appears to be two or three years old, was found outside an apartment complex near Pembroke Road and SW 68th Avenue on Sunday morning.

“Within an hour of two tops, usually someone will come forward,” said Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

No parents or guardians have come forward to claim the child, since he was found.

A post on Facebook from Leila Cavett’s family said she has been missing and they believe the child is hers.

Monday night, the Miramar Police Department tweeted they are concerned for the well-being of Leila Cavett and they are actively investigating.

They say she was last seen driving a White Chevy 3500 with a maroon or red tailgate. Police say it has a “Baby On Board” sticker on one of the windows.

Meantime, the boy is still waiting for someone to come forward.

“He is very pleasant, he is very friendly,” said Ebony Williams who found the toddler.

Williams is mother of four who found the little boy all alone.

“I asked him where is your mommy and he kind of just pointed everywhere. I reached out my hand for him. He grabbed my hand and I just walked around the complex hoping that I would find someone looking for him,” she said.

Ebony hoping like many, his mother is found.

“It is heart breaking,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward and call the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.