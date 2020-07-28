Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police, along with Hialeah police, are investigating a shooting that left two young children hospitalized.
Miami-Dade Police spokesman Angel Rodriguez says police were notified about the shooting around 12:50 p.m.
It’s not known exactly where the shooting took place but Miami-Dade police say it happened in Hialeah.
Miami-Dade police say both victims were girls, ages 6 and 8.
Police say both girls were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
You must log in to post a comment.