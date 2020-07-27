MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have asked for the public’s help in finding the parents or guardian of a young boy found wandering around all alone, wearing only a T-shirt and diaper, outside an apartment complex on Sunday.

He’s a playful little boy and he’s waiting for someone to come forward looking for him. No one even knows his name.

“I’m not a hero, I’m not anything else. I’m just a mom who saw a baby,” said Ebony Williams who found the child.

Ebony, a mother of four, found the little boy standing by himself near busy SW 68 Avenue and 18 Street in Miramar on Sunday.

“He’s very pleasant, very friendly. I asked him, ‘Where’s your mommy?’ He kinda just pointed everywhere. I reached out my hand for him, he grabbed my hand and I just walked around the complex hoping I would find somebody looking for him, calling his name,” she recalled.

What Ebony found is that nobody was looking for him, in fact, no one at the complex even recognized him.

“All of my friends, we’re all still waiting for the Amber Alert to say somebody was looking for this baby. Like I said, it’s heartbreaking because nobody’s looking for him.”

Miramar police are going door to door in the neighborhood where he was found. They are passing out flyers, hoping someone can provide a clue as to where this little guy’s parents are.

“Within an hour, two, three tops, usually someone will come forward saying they know who the child is or maybe a parent will come forward. So it’s quite unusual for it to have been more than 24 hours now and still we don’t have any information,” said Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Rues.

If you know who he is or have any information, please call Miramar Police at (954) 602-4000.