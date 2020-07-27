FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Veteran officer Corey Pendergrass died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

In a statement, Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley said Pendergrass loved his job.

“He enjoyed being a police officer and was always willing to do what it took to get the job done. Corey was a very humble person and was described by many as a “gentle giant.” He was a mentor to co-workers and members of the community. Corey had a very unique way of dealing with members of the public and has been known to leave an indelible impression on those he encountered. The many accolades received by members of the community speaks volumes to his character, which was beyond question.”

Pendergrass was with the department for 23 years.

“Corey never let anything get the best of him and always looked at the positive side of things when faced with adversity. Corey will be sorely missed by us all. May his life and legacy live on; as he was a man amongst men.” said Stanley.