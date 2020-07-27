EXCLUSIVE‘A Culture Of Cruelty’: A Look Inside The Secret World Of Greyhound Training
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – State health officials are not seeing any COVID-19 cases associated with the reopening of the theme parks in the Orlando area.

Walt Disney World opened its parks earlier this month, while Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened in June.

    • Orange County public health officials are working with the parks to monitor any cases or outbreaks. They say they have yet to see a rise in cases from people going to the parks.

    The health department said there were some complaints about the use of face coverings, but only at a few attractions.

