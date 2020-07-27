Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – State health officials are not seeing any COVID-19 cases associated with the reopening of the theme parks in the Orlando area.
Walt Disney World opened its parks earlier this month, while Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened in June.
Orange County public health officials are working with the parks to monitor any cases or outbreaks. They say they have yet to see a rise in cases from people going to the parks.
The health department said there were some complaints about the use of face coverings, but only at a few attractions.
