MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On a day when the Marlins are dealing with coronavirus concerns, the Dolphins reported to camp.

Football was in focus on Monday as Fins players, including first round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa, showed up to the team’s training facility.

Dolphins rookies and veterans are hoping to get training camp off to a safe start.

Miami was one of the first teams to have its infectious disease emergency response plan approved by the league.

That said, players who get the coronavirus through “high-risk” activity away from team facilities can face team discipline and might be at risk of not being paid.

There won’t be any preseason games, so the Dolphins first game is September 13 at New England.

As for fans at NFL games this season, they’ll be required to wear face coverings.

The Dolphins have outlined their plans for fans, ranging from no tailgating to socially-distanced seating.