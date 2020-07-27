NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMIAMI) — The mother of a 7-year-old girl who was shot and critically wounded in a drive-by on Saturday night is appealing for the public’s help in this case along with prominent law enforcement authorities.

At a news conference outside her home near the scene of the crime, Niecey Drayton told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, “Alana was just 7 years old and she was getting out of the car. And my grandson who was wounded is hanging on. I ask for your prayers and I am just asking if you see something, say something, and keep us in your prayers and please say something if you know anything.”

Miami-Dade Police say the drive-by shooting happened at 8:09 p.m. Saturday at Northwest 29 Ave. and 51 St.

Drayton’s aunt told CBS4 that her niece had parked her car outside the home when dozens of rounds were fired from another car. A man and a woman were wounded along with Drayton’s one-year-old grandson and 7-year-old daughter Alana Washington.

Tangela Sears, the President of Mothers of Murdered Children, said Washington was in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center although on Sunday Drayton’s aunt told CBS4 the child had been declared “brain dead.”

“We are still saying she is critical. And here we are once again demanding justice after a coward roams the street. We cannot have cowards harming babies. She does not deserve to be here because of her 7-year-old daughter and 1-year-old grandson fighting for his life. Somebody knows something,” said Sears.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said “Here we are again because of what has happened in this community. This was a senseless shooting and too many times we are crying for families and reaching out to the community. Somebody knows something and as mothers we are begging you help, through social media, anything, any kernel of information will help.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said, “As a father I have concerns about what happened with these children, a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old.”

He asked the community “to share information.” As his voice rose with concern, he said “She had a whole life ahead of her. This was terrible. This was unacceptable.”

Pastor Carl Johnson said “As a pastor I am getting weakened by dealing with these unnecessary killings.”

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said “Someone laden with cowardice did the unthinkable. Enough is enough. I have been to these things one too many times. We are tired. Enough is enough.”

An emotional student, Briell Robinson, said “If you know anything please come forward. She was just a 7-year-old baby.”

The lead Miami-Dade Police Detective in the case, Kurt Berardino, said the case was “very tragic” and he said detectives were working very hard with the intent of solving this case.

CBS4 caught up with Miami-Dade police detectives Monday morning as they went door to door passing out flyers.

There is now a reward of up to $15,000 in this case, thanks to an added contribution from Miami-Dade Police and $5,000 from the office of State Sen. Linda Kraft of Miami and $5,000 from the office of Miami-Dade Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).