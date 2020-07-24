MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are officially back on the hardwood and beat the Sacramento Kings 104-98 Wednesday in an exhibition game inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The game, the team’s first NBA action in four months, showcased Heat center Meyers Leonard.

“You could see what he means to that team,” said Associated Press Basketball writer Tim Reynolds to CBS4’s Mike Cugno. “And also, in an empty arena, you can hear everything that Meyers is doing because he’s just, he’s a very loud, very engaged young man. And you can see the energy that he brings and the difference he made on the defensive ends.”

Leonard suffered a left ankle injury against Philadelphia on Feb. 3. But he’s back now.

Then there was breakout 3-point marksman Duncan Robinson.

“Duncan made a bunch of threes and I talked to him afterwards. And he was like, ‘Man, I have to knock those shots down. There was nobody around and like the joke was that Sacramento was social distancing from Duncan Robinson’.”

The Miami Heat are playing for seeding now, with the start of the playoffs around Aug. 17.

The Heat officially commence the resumption of their 2019-20 season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1 and are focused on winning another championship. They currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.