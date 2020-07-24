FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — High school football in the state of Florida has been officially delayed due to the state’s burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board voted 11-4 Thursday night to push the first day of practices from Monday to Aug. 24 with games starting no earlier than mid-September instead of mid-August. The decision came as Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000.

This was a reversal from earlier in the week when the same board voted 10-5 to start the season on time. That decision had angered administrators and coaches in Miami-Dade and other hard-hit urban counties as they could not safely start on time and their teams would likely not have been eligible to compete for state titles. The Miami-Dade school board threatened to withdraw from the association if the decision wasn’t reversed.

Many of north Florida’s rural counties have been lightly hit by the pandemic and some of their coaches wanted to start the seasons on time. Other affected sports include cross country, golf, swimming and girls volleyball.

The state health department has recorded 855 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, an average of 122 per day — only Texas has had a worse week. It has been recording about 130 deaths per day, but it has a third more people than Florida.

The state recorded 12,444 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total since March 1 to 402,312. The total number of dead from the disease is now 5,768. As of Friday morning, 9,210 people were hospitalized in Florida with coronavirus, a 3% drop from Thursday.

