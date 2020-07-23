MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It is not a record that should be broken, but Florida did just that Thursday with 173 new reported coronavirus deaths.

The new reported deaths pushed the total number of cases in the state to 389,868, the state health department reported on Thursday.

The previous high death toll reported in a single day was 156 on July 16.

The latest death count brings the seven-day average to about 121 deaths per day in Florida.

The total number of cases in the state reached 10,249.

The numbers show that hard-hit Miami-Dade County reported 2,723 of the new cases and 12 deaths.

Miami-Dade has 95,068 coronavirus cases and 1,354 deaths, according to the health department.

More than 3.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida. The seven-day average for positive tests in Florida stood at more than 18% on Wednesday.

The number of patients treated in hospitals for COVID-19 was relatively stable at 9,533 in the late morning Thursday, up 15 from 24 hours earlier.

However, as the crunch of coronavirus patients eased slightly in some parts of the state, hospitals in Broward County saw an increase of nearly 100 patients, according a census posted online by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

