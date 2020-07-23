MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Philadelphia raised actress and rapper Miriam A. Hyman stars in season three of the highly acclaimed Showtime drama “The Chi.”

It’s a coming of age series that explores the complexities of life on the South Side of Chicago. It follows a group of residents who are bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

For Hyman this was another great role, after playing Dr. Emile Cooper on CBS’s hit drama “Blue Bloods” for three seasons.

“I was extremely ecstatic to audition for the show and for this part specifically,” she said.

Hyman plays “Dre,” a high school guidance counselor who happens to be a lesbian and has two stepchildren. The storyline explores how she affects the lives of her students in a major way.

“I am 100 percent in support of the LGBTQ community, so for me it was like ‘wow, this is a great opportunity to show that representation matters’ and I don’t mean only from a woman’s perspective, but a black woman’s perspective and also a black woman who is playing a woman who happens to be lesbian,” Hyman explained.

The talented actress is also a songwriter and hip-hop lyricist. She records music under the name Robyn Hood. She released her third EP last month.

“I want to keep it uplifting. I want to do lyrics that are positive and motivate my community,” she said.

Hyman got her Masters Degree from Yale School of Drama with another familiar face, Academy Award Winner Lupita Nyong’o. The two have remained friends and Hyman has written rap lyrics for Nyong’o.

“She would tell me different things that were going on in her life, or a different project she was working on, and I would write some bars and teach it to her. She’s a quick learner and she loves to just do fun things. It’s been a great opportunity every single time,” she said.

Hyman has a message for young people who are struggling to break out of bad situations as she did.

“I guess the biggest thing for me to say to them is that it’s doable, you can do this, and really just understand that things will take time. But if you stick with it, if you trust yourself and continue to invest in yourself, then the outcome will be a success,” she said,

“The Chi” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Showtime.