MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on many who have lost their jobs over the last few months.

On Wednesday, Miami photographers joined together to give back to those who are unemployed and in need of new headshots to find work.

“I’m a furloughed employee I did right now. And the reason I thought this was a great opportunity, it’s so I can, you know, refresh my social media page, that way they can see a clean slate,” said Marandeli Arroyo. “I’m ready to work, basically. And so that’s kind of what I hope to achieve by coming here.”

David Longobardo was one of the photographers helping out with the 10,000 Headshots project.

“Clientele are people who are unemployed and seeking jobs. So we’re hoping to give them a little bit of hope and confidence as they step forward into the job market again after this pandemic,” he said. “Especially as we’re moving into virtual interviews. The LinkedIn process now where everything is online. You can’t make that first impression with a handshake. We need to make that first impression with a headshot.”

Nicole Rosa was one of the eventual 10,000 the group wants to help by photographing.

“I thought it was really important opportunity to get headshots. I’ve never had any in the past,” she said. “I just feel like in order for a resume to be complete, it’s a really good opportunity to get a headshot. And, honestly, that they’re free is an opportunity you can’t pass up.”