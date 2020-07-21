Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have caught their kangaroo culprit.
They’ve arrested the owner of the mischevious marsupial found jumping around near the area of the 1300 block and NE 2nd Avenue last week.
Anthony Macias, 24, is facing several charges including allowing the animal to escape, not having records of how he got it, and not having a license to own it.
Fort Lauderdale police said it is illegal to have an exotic pet like a kangaroo.
The kangaroo is being taken care of by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
You must log in to post a comment.