MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead police officer is recovering from “11 very tough days” in the hospital after receiving what can be a lifesaving donation of convalescent plasma.

Officer Doug Anderson’s 9-year-old daughter Paige said her dad is a “good officer,” adding he is “one of the best.”

Kelly Denham, a friend of the family of Officer Anderson, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench “I spoke to him this morning and he is still on oxygen and it was very helpful to get that plasma donation and it’s hoped this is going to be a turning point for him because the last 11 days have been very tough for him.”

She said Anderson, a married father of two children, has been a Homestead police officer for 7 years and is recovering at West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Denham, who is a Coral Gables police officer and a spokesman for the Coral Gables Police Department, is a neighbor of the Anderson family. She said, “We want this to be a starting point for people and say do your part and go out and give plasma if you have recovered from COVID so you can help people. It touches you when you know that person and you realize things will not get better until people donate.”

Paige said of her father, “He’s doing good so far right now. I am kind of grateful that my Dad is getting better so he can come home soon. But I feel bad that I can’t see him every single day.”

Asked about the donation of plasma, Paige felt “really grateful for it.”

Asked about how her father felt about being a cop, she added that “he is one of the best.”

Life has been difficult lately for Anderson and his family. His wife Sarah also contracted the coronavirus and has been in quarantine in one room at their house.

Asked about her mother, Paige said “she is doing very good so far.”

With his parents in quarantine, Anderson’s 12-year-old son Jake celebrated his birthday away from his father this past weekend. Knowing that, Homestead police took a caravan by his house with balloons, signs and a birthday cake.

Denham’s sentiments are echoed by health experts.

Dr. Candice Sareli is the chief research officer for the Memorial Health Care system.

She said, “We absolutely need more donors. We need them now in the midst of a surge in South Florida. The need for convalescent plasma and the numbers of sick patients come in on a daily basis is staggering. We absolutely need people to come in and donate as soon as possible. You will be helping people and saving lives.”

“It is very important to give plasma to patients as they are deteriorating,” she said. “It is crucial that they not wait for plasma. The earlier we can give them the antibodies the sooner they can fight the disease. I think what’s important is that tens of thousands of people have recovered and are able to donate plasma. It is a process but it is so important. Each donation can help at least two patients.”

Anderson’s loved ones and Denham hope his story will help motivate others to become plasma donors.

Potential donors are encouraged to go online to OneBlood.org and fill out a pre-donation form and donor specialists will get in touch with them.