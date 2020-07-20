MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is the last day to register to vote or change voter registration information for Floridians planning to cast ballots in the August primary.

Since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties can vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election.

Those wishing to vote, and who are eligible, must register at least 29 days before an election to participate in it.

That July 20 is the last day to sign up or change party affiliation in order to cast a ballot in the upcoming Florida Primary Election which is August 18.

The easiest way to register to vote is to do it online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis in Florida, many voters are opting to cast their ballots during early voting or vote-by-mail in order to avoid crowds and lines at polling places.

EARLY VOTING

State law requires early voting to be held for at least eight days.

In Miami-Dade, early voting for the Primary Election runs from August 3 through August 16.

Click here to view the schedule, times, and locations in Miami-Dade

In Broward County, early voting takes place August 8 through August 16.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Broward County.

In Monroe County, early voting takes place August 3 through August 15.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Monroe County.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

Any registered voter in Florida can choose to vote-by-mail.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Primary Election is Saturday, August 8 by 5 p.m.

Your county’s Supervisor of Elections must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 18.

The U.S. Post Office suggests sending your ballot at least a week before the deadline to make sure it gets delivered on time.

You can also drop it off at your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

Florida has 13.7 million registered voters.

Last month, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee issued assurances about the state’s absentee-ballot process.

“Our state, I believe, is very well-situated to have a secure and effective vote-by-mail process,” Lee told members of the Economic Club of Florida in Tallahassee.

The General Election deadline is October 5, for Election Day on November 3.