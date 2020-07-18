MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is saying his agency will start cracking down when it comes to COVID-19 emergency order violators.

On Friday, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness issued an emergency order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The order establishes a countywide curfew and limits large gatherings at house parties.

Sheriff Tony said the time for warnings has come and gone. Now, he plans strict enforcement.

“So over the next few days, we’re going to take a very hard activity and that we will not be providing warnings. We will enforce the letter of the law whether it be for traffic violations, we will enforce the letter of the law as it applies to house parties and violations of codes. Should it come to an occasion we will even arrest someone out here,” said Tony.

The curfew will be in effect starting Friday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will last through August 20th.

The mayor said emergency personnel and delivery workers would among those exempt from the curfew.

He said violators would face fines.

“I am imploring the public to take personal responsibility,” said Holness.

The order also states that gatherings will be restricted to no more than 10 people, in public or private property.

