MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A judge has rejected the City of Miami’s request for an injunction ordering the county and Supervisor of Elections to provide more early voting sites.
A lawyer for the city told the court there is a “voting desert” in the middle of Miami, particularly in Hispanic neighborhoods, that infringed on voters’ ability to cast a ballot, especially during the pandemic.
A lawyer for the county rejected the claim by showing a map of early-voting sites, which the county said are strategically placed within three-miles of every home.
