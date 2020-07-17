MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Dale Holness held a press conference on Friday afternoon to announce new measures to curve the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Holness issued an emergency order which includes a curfew for all of Broward County.

The curfew will be in effect Friday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mayor said emergency personnel and delivery workers would among those exempt from the curfew.

He said violators would face fines.

“I am imploring the public to take personal responsibility,” said Holness.

The order also states that gatherings will be restricted to no more than 10 people, in public or private property.

Indoor dining is still allowed at 50% capacity.

The order follows a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the county.

