MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Publix Supermarkets has issued a mask mandate. The company announced Thursday all customers will be required to wear face coverings starting Tuesday, July 21.
“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.
Signs announcing the new requirement will be posted at store entrances, and in-store announcements will be made. Young children don’t have to wear a mask or those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.
Other major retailers that have issued mask mandates include Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy and Kohl’s.
