MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida reported 315,775 positive coronavirus cases statewide Thursday with 19,825 people hospitalized. More than 50 hospitals have reached intensive care unit capacity and show zero beds available, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

Eight of those hospitals are in Miami-Dade County, including Baptist Hospital of Miami, North Shore, and South Miami.

Another 40 Florida hospitals show ICUs at 10% available capacity or less, according to the agency’s data.

Three hospitals in Broward have reached ICU capacity and show zero beds available including Broward Health Medical Center, Westside Regional Medical Center and Broward Health Coral Springs.

Miami-Dade County has a capacity of 993 ICU beds with 848 filled, leaving only 14.6% available. Broward has a capacity of 514 ICU beds with 475 filled, leaving only 7.59% available.

However, regular hospital beds can be converted to ICU beds. Miami-Dade has 8,423 total staffed bed capacity with 6,825 of those filled leaving 1,598 available. In Broward, total hospital bed capacity is 5,417 with 4,499 filled, leaving 918 available.

The shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients has officials looking at where they will put people when more come in.

The head of Jackson Health System, Carlos Migoya says they plan to convert some regular rooms into ones that can handle the most serious coronavirus patients should the growth in cases continue.

Migoya said the situation is “very, very tight” at Jackson Health System, but they have stopped doing elective surgeries to help save beds.

“This room is not going to last forever,” if the numbers keep rising, he said.

While New York and New Jersey were early virus hotspots, California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have become the states to watch, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that “the inevitable happened” after the US tried to reopen and he saw “pictures and photos and films of people at bars with no masks, congregating in crowds.”

The country’s “baseline” was around 20,000 new cases a day when reopening started.

“The problem is, since we started off our baseline so high, as we tried to open up, you saw that there was a wide variation in how that was done,” he said. Cases started to rise, “and now we’re hanging around 60,000. That’s untenable. We’ve got to turn that around, and that’s really the issue we’ve got to address right now.”