BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County has not rolled back any of its reopenings, but that could change at any time.

“In the next week or two we’re going to have to again order a complete shutdown in Broward,” said Broward Vice Mayor Steven Geller.

“We would again be looking at maybe another shutdown within the coming three, four weeks,” said Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

On Wednesday, members of the Broward County Commission warned of another shutdown in the number of COVID cases didn’t come down.

But on Thursday, several mayors told CBS4 that they don’t think a return to near-lockdown is appropriate right now.

City mayors offered possible solutions before reaching that brink.

“If the county is thinking of doing a shutdown now, then they’re wrong,” said Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross.

Ross said he believes if a mask mandate was put in place, one that carries a $250 penalty for individuals, then maybe the numbers would shrink.

“Honestly, if we take action today and that is mandatory masks, better enforcement, I would give it the two weeks. Let’s see what happens. I would believe that the numbers are going to go down,” he said.

“We may just have to do it. Do I want to do it? Absolutely not. Will I do it? If we have to, yes,” said Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis.

Ortis said the numbers will dictate the county’s next step.

Recently, Broward came out with stricter policies for businesses like restaurants. He said while the mayors don’t always agree on steps, they are in lock-step with having one singular set of guidelines.

“We all agree we want to do the same thing. All of us. We don’t want to do individual cities. We want to do the same thing throughout the county,” Ortis said.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam wants to see it taken a step further and have Gov. Ron DeSantis make a sweeping mask order for the state.

“When you really look at our health care system we are at the brink and we have to begin to make the decisions now. That is what leadership does,” he said.

Messam said if a shutdown is coming, then help for businesses and families must be decided ahead of time.

“It needs to be in concert with Washington and with the state so that we can be able to provide the resources for the businesses that would be impacted for the shutdown,” he said.

In addition to a unified county on any order, the three mayors we spoke to believed decisions need to be made with medical experts involved.