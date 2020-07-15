MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy who was playing basketball at a local park.

Police said it happened Tuesday evening at the basketball court of Bass Park, located in the NW 26 Court and 19th Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

“The teenager, the last thing he remembers, was that he was playing basketball when out of nowhere he’s struck in the side of the head. That led him to be rendered unconscious,” said Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, of Fort Lauderdale Police.

Police said the attack happened while the teen was unconscious.

“He’s unsure what took place from the time he remembers being struck on the side of the head to hours later when he woke up and discovered he had been sexually assaulted,” said Greenlaw.

Detectives are looking for man they say spoke to the teen and may have seen something.

“We have a composite sketch of the unknown person he spoke to prior to being assaulted. Currently, detectives do not feel this person is a suspect, we’re just looking for them to come forward to provide us with more information,” Greenlaw added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).